Left Menu

India Probes Surge in Steel Imports Amid Concerns of Domestic Industry

India launches an investigation into rising imports of certain steel flat products after a complaint from the Indian Steel Association. The move follows allegations of serious injury caused to the domestic industry. Safeguard duties are sought to protect India’s market from the sudden increase in imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:11 IST
India Probes Surge in Steel Imports Amid Concerns of Domestic Industry
  • Country:
  • India

India has launched an investigation into a significant increase in imports of certain steel flat products following a complaint lodged by the Indian Steel Association, according to official sources.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), operating under the Commerce Ministry, has initiated the probe concerning imports of 'Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products' which serve multiple industries such as construction, auto, and electrical panels.

The association claims a sharp rise in import volumes has inflicted considerable harm on India's domestic industry, prompting calls for the imposition of safeguard duties to mitigate the damage and level the playing field with foreign markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024