India Probes Surge in Steel Imports Amid Concerns of Domestic Industry
India launches an investigation into rising imports of certain steel flat products after a complaint from the Indian Steel Association. The move follows allegations of serious injury caused to the domestic industry. Safeguard duties are sought to protect India’s market from the sudden increase in imports.
India has launched an investigation into a significant increase in imports of certain steel flat products following a complaint lodged by the Indian Steel Association, according to official sources.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), operating under the Commerce Ministry, has initiated the probe concerning imports of 'Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products' which serve multiple industries such as construction, auto, and electrical panels.
The association claims a sharp rise in import volumes has inflicted considerable harm on India's domestic industry, prompting calls for the imposition of safeguard duties to mitigate the damage and level the playing field with foreign markets.
