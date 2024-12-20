Game Badal De: JK Super Cement's Bold Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah
JK Super Cement launches a new TV commercial featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign, 'Game Badal De', draws inspiration from Bumrah's childhood practice using a cement wall, embodying innovation and resilience. It aims to enhance brand visibility and connect deeply with customers, marking JK Cement's transformation and rebranding.
JK Super Cement, a well-established name in India's cement industry, has unveiled an enticing new television commercial starring Indian fast-bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign, dubbed 'Game Badal De,' is inspired by Bumrah's extraordinary journey, symbolizing JK Super Cement's dedication to innovation, transformation, and resilience.
The TVC tells a moving story from Bumrah's early years, illustrating how he used a cement wall as a training partner. This forms the emotional heart of the campaign, presenting the wall as both a physical construction and a metaphorical 'game changer.' The narrative underscores JK Super Cement's brand ethos of overcoming obstacles and striving for excellence.
Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of JK Cement, expressed that the new brand identity responds to evolving customer aspirations, with the campaign enhancing links through innovative storytelling. Pushpraj Singh, Group President Sales and Marketing, further emphasized the firm's transformation amid a crowded market, while Love Raghav, Head of Branding, highlighted the company's aim to reshape the cement industry's narrative.
