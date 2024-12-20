Left Menu

Game Badal De: JK Super Cement's Bold Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah

JK Super Cement launches a new TV commercial featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign, 'Game Badal De', draws inspiration from Bumrah's childhood practice using a cement wall, embodying innovation and resilience. It aims to enhance brand visibility and connect deeply with customers, marking JK Cement's transformation and rebranding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:14 IST
Game Badal De: JK Super Cement's Bold Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah
JK Cement's new TVC featuring Indian fast-bowling sensation, Jasprit Bumrah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JK Super Cement, a well-established name in India's cement industry, has unveiled an enticing new television commercial starring Indian fast-bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign, dubbed 'Game Badal De,' is inspired by Bumrah's extraordinary journey, symbolizing JK Super Cement's dedication to innovation, transformation, and resilience.

The TVC tells a moving story from Bumrah's early years, illustrating how he used a cement wall as a training partner. This forms the emotional heart of the campaign, presenting the wall as both a physical construction and a metaphorical 'game changer.' The narrative underscores JK Super Cement's brand ethos of overcoming obstacles and striving for excellence.

Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of JK Cement, expressed that the new brand identity responds to evolving customer aspirations, with the campaign enhancing links through innovative storytelling. Pushpraj Singh, Group President Sales and Marketing, further emphasized the firm's transformation amid a crowded market, while Love Raghav, Head of Branding, highlighted the company's aim to reshape the cement industry's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024