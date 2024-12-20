Osprey Aircraft Faces Safety Overhaul After Metal Gear Issues

Military officials have introduced new safety protocols for Osprey aircraft after a mechanical fault similar to one behind a deadly crash in Japan was detected. The November incident in New Mexico exposed recurring problems with the aircraft's proprotor gearbox.

The Air Force crew managed a safe landing after one engine failure, having learned from the earlier Japan crash that claimed eight lives. Investigations revealed repeated metal weaknesses known as inclusions contributed to the gearbox failures.

In response, a comprehensive plan to replace flawed transmissions over several years is being considered across the military's fleet. Naval Air Systems Command confirmed continued safety measures until these replacements are complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)