Osprey Aircraft Faces Safety Overhaul After Metal Gear Issues
New safety guidelines for Osprey aircraft are being implemented after a mechanical failure revealed recurrent metal gear issues. This follows a previous fatal crash in Japan. The investigations indicate that inclusions in metal gears contributed to the accidents, necessitating a long-term transmission replacement plan.
Military officials have introduced new safety protocols for Osprey aircraft after a mechanical fault similar to one behind a deadly crash in Japan was detected. The November incident in New Mexico exposed recurring problems with the aircraft's proprotor gearbox.
The Air Force crew managed a safe landing after one engine failure, having learned from the earlier Japan crash that claimed eight lives. Investigations revealed repeated metal weaknesses known as inclusions contributed to the gearbox failures.
In response, a comprehensive plan to replace flawed transmissions over several years is being considered across the military's fleet. Naval Air Systems Command confirmed continued safety measures until these replacements are complete.
