Vietnam-India Coast Guard Synergy: Strengthening Maritime Alliance

The Vietnam Coast Guard Ship CSB 8005 concluded its visit to Kochi, marking a significant step in strengthening ties with the Indian Coast Guard, according to ICG authorities.

Designed to boost maritime collaboration, the four-day visit featured the sea exercise 'Sahayog Hop Tac' off Kochi, focusing on critical security issues. The exercise demonstrated Pollution Response and included simulations of vessel inspections to combat illegal activities.

Highlighting cooperative spirit, the visit included joint drills and cross-visits, allowing crews to observe operations and embrace best practices. Cultural exchanges, such as a beach cleanup and volleyball match, further solidified camaraderie between the two nations. The visit concluded with ceremonial farewells as per maritime customs.

