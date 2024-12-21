Left Menu

Drone Strikes Halt Kazan Airport Operations

Following a Ukrainian drone attack, operations at Kazan airport in Russia have been temporarily suspended. The city, located 500 miles east of Moscow, witnessed eight drone strikes, six of which targeted residential complexes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Updated: 21-12-2024 12:34 IST
Russian aviation authorities temporarily closed Kazan airport to flight operations on Saturday after a drone attack in the city. The attack, linked to Ukrainian forces, prompted a swift response from officials.

According to state news agencies, eight drones hit various parts of Kazan, notably affecting residential areas with six strikes. The city lies about 500 miles east of Moscow.

Local authorities reported no casualties from the incident, despite the extensive nature of the attacks, easing immediate public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

