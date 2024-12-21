Left Menu

Tragic Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Ferry Overload and Navy Craft Crash

A devastating crash off Mumbai's coast involving a Navy craft and a ferry resulted in 15 fatalities. Following a three-day search, the body of a missing seven-year-old was recovered. The overloaded ferry's license was revoked as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

A tragic incident occurred off the Mumbai coast as a ferry collided with a Navy craft, resulting in 15 deaths. The collision, one of the deadliest in the city's harbour area, involved 113 individuals on board both vessels, with authorities launching an extensive search operation.

After three days of relentless effort, the body of seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan was found, adding to the human toll of the December 18 tragedy. Initial findings indicate that the Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and crashed into the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', which was overloaded.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has revoked the ferry's license for violation of the Inland Vessel Act, while a probe into the incident is ongoing. Police have registered a case against the Navy craft driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, citing negligence and endangerment of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

