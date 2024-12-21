IndiGo Takes Off to Penang: New Direct Flight Route from Chennai

IndiGo has launched a daily direct flight service connecting Chennai with Penang, Malaysia, marking Penang as the airline's 37th international destination.

This new route addresses the increasing travel demand between the two cities, providing a convenient and cost-effective option for both business and leisure travelers, according to a statement by IndiGo.

In line with the inaugural celebrations, Chennai Airport Director C V Deepak facilitated the boarding for the first passenger. The occasion was commemorated with a traditional lamp-lighting and cake-cutting ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)