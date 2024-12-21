IndiGo Takes Off to Penang: New Direct Flight Route from Chennai
IndiGo has added Penang, Malaysia, as its 37th international destination with a new direct flight from Chennai. This service caters to business and leisure travelers, enhancing connectivity between the two cities. It's IndiGo's third route to Malaysia, alongside Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi.
IndiGo has launched a daily direct flight service connecting Chennai with Penang, Malaysia, marking Penang as the airline's 37th international destination.
This new route addresses the increasing travel demand between the two cities, providing a convenient and cost-effective option for both business and leisure travelers, according to a statement by IndiGo.
In line with the inaugural celebrations, Chennai Airport Director C V Deepak facilitated the boarding for the first passenger. The occasion was commemorated with a traditional lamp-lighting and cake-cutting ceremony.
