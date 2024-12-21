Tragic Accident Claims Family of Six in Bengaluru

A tragic accident near Nelamangala in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday resulted in the death of six family members, police reported. A truck carrying a large cargo container toppled onto their vehicle, leading to the devastating event.

The family, consisting of Chandrayagappa Gaul (48), Gaurabai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), John (16), Deeksha (12), and Arya (6), were traveling to Vijayapura when the incident occurred. Chandrayagappa was known to own a software firm in HSR Layout, sources indicated.

The collision severely damaged the car, leaving it mangled and the victims dismembered. As a consequence, traffic on National Highway 48 was heavily affected.

