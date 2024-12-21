Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Family of Six in Bengaluru

A family of six tragically lost their lives when a cargo truck overturned on their car near Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The victims included family members aged between 6 and 48. The accident severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 48. The family was en route to Vijayapura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident near Nelamangala in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday resulted in the death of six family members, police reported. A truck carrying a large cargo container toppled onto their vehicle, leading to the devastating event.

The family, consisting of Chandrayagappa Gaul (48), Gaurabai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), John (16), Deeksha (12), and Arya (6), were traveling to Vijayapura when the incident occurred. Chandrayagappa was known to own a software firm in HSR Layout, sources indicated.

The collision severely damaged the car, leaving it mangled and the victims dismembered. As a consequence, traffic on National Highway 48 was heavily affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

