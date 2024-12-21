Tragic Accident Claims Family of Six in Bengaluru
A family of six tragically lost their lives when a cargo truck overturned on their car near Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The victims included family members aged between 6 and 48. The accident severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 48. The family was en route to Vijayapura.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident near Nelamangala in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday resulted in the death of six family members, police reported. A truck carrying a large cargo container toppled onto their vehicle, leading to the devastating event.
The family, consisting of Chandrayagappa Gaul (48), Gaurabai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), John (16), Deeksha (12), and Arya (6), were traveling to Vijayapura when the incident occurred. Chandrayagappa was known to own a software firm in HSR Layout, sources indicated.
The collision severely damaged the car, leaving it mangled and the victims dismembered. As a consequence, traffic on National Highway 48 was heavily affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cargo traffic at major ports drops 4.95 pc in Nov
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo secures Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism certification
EXCLUSIVE-Trump may cancel US Postal Service electric mail truck contract, sources say
Stellantis recalling more than 300,000 Ram trucks for braking system defect
EXCLUSIVE-Trump may cancel US Postal Service electric mail truck contract, sources say