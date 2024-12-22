Left Menu

Tragedy on Congo's Waterways: Overloaded Ferries Claim Lives

A tragic ferry accident in Congo leaves 38 dead and over 100 missing as an overloaded vessel capsizes. The incident highlights ongoing safety issues in water transport, with recent accidents causing alarming fatalities. Locals demand accountability from authorities as such tragedies become increasingly frequent.

Kinshasa | Updated: 22-12-2024 02:43 IST

  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the catastrophic capsizing of an overloaded ferry has left 38 confirmed dead and more than 100 still missing. The ferry, loaded with people returning home for Christmas, sank in the river Busira, marking another tragic incident in the nation's waterways.

The vessel was part of a convoy traveling in the northeast, primarily transporting merchants. Concerns have been raised by local residents about the number of passengers on board, suggesting fatalities may be higher than reported. The dangerous trend of overloaded boats continues to plague Congo, exacerbated by insufficient infrastructure and rebel activity disrupting road transport.

The tragedy has sparked anger towards the government, with calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures. Recent years have seen multiple fatal accidents on the country's rivers, as many citizens resort to using wooden boats under perilous conditions. Officials face increasing pressure to address the safety crisis and provide necessary resources for water transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

