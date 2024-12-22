China Strikes Back: Sanctions on Canadian Institutions

In a notable escalation of tensions, China revealed on Sunday its plans to impose countermeasures against two Canadian institutions and 20 individuals over their involvement in sensitive matters concerning the Uyghur and Tibetan regions.

The action taken by China involves freezing the assets of those targeted and barring their entry into the country, according to an announcement made by the nation's foreign ministry via its official website.

Among those affected by the sanctions are Canada's Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee, which Beijing seeks to penalize for their roles in the ongoing geopolitical disputes.

