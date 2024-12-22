Left Menu

India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership

India and Kuwait elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed boosting ties in sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and security. Trade and investment between the countries have been significant, reinforcing the partnership.

India and Kuwait have elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership following successful talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Discussions focused on enhancing collaborations in areas like information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure, and security, heralding a new era of bilateral ties.

A statement by Prime Minister Modi on social media highlighted the 'excellent' nature of the meeting with the Kuwaiti Emir, emphasizing the shared commitment in key sectors. Modi expressed optimism about the flourishing friendship between the nations as they advance their strategic partnership.

Kuwait, a key trading partner, supplied 3 percent of India's energy needs last year. With Indian exports to Kuwait reaching USD 2 billion for the first time, and significant investments from the Kuwait Investment Authority, the partnership signals robust economic collaboration and mutual advancement.

