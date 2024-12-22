Tamil Nadu Reaches 10,000 Startups Milestone with DPIIT

Tamil Nadu has achieved a significant milestone by registering over 10,000 startups with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the state government announced.

StartupTN, the state's agency dedicated to fostering innovation, has been instrumental in this achievement. It has implemented various schemes and initiatives including funding programs, mentorship opportunities, and incubation support to nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Shivaraja Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN, emphasized the thriving nature of the state's startup ecosystem, which includes nine regional hubs and a metro hub in Chennai for providing robust infrastructure to entrepreneurs.

The dramatic rise in startups, from 2,300 in March 2021 to 10,000, has been attributed to the efforts of StartupTN under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The state government's support has been pivotal in encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth, who are seen as drivers of innovation and growth. Ramanathan expressed confidence that with continued support, Tamil Nadu is on track to becoming a leading startup hub.

