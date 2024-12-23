Left Menu

Mass Protest in Belgrade: Calling Out Corruption and Nepotism

Massive protests arose in Belgrade against President Vucic and his party, following a deadly railway station roof collapse attributed to government corruption and nepotism. As citizens demand accountability, students block traffic daily to honor the victims.

Updated: 23-12-2024 00:07 IST
  • Serbia

Tens of thousands of individuals converged in central Belgrade to protest against President Aleksandar Vucic and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). They have been held accountable for a tragic railway station roof collapse last month, resulting in 15 fatalities.

The concrete awning of the newly renovated Novi Sad station roof gave way on November 1, killing 14 and injuring three, with another victim succumbing later. Opposition, together with the public, accuse the government of corrupt practices and nepotism leading to shoddy construction work.

During the protest, participants illuminated their mobile phones and maintained a 15-minute silence for the victims. Chanting slogans like 'Vucic, thief!' and displaying banners that read 'You have blood on your hands,' they expressed their outrage. Students have consistently demanded transparency and accountability concerning the renovation project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

