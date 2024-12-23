Adani's Strategic Leap: Acquiring Air Works to Boost MRO Services

The Adani Group has taken a significant step in expanding its aviation services by acquiring Air Works, India's prominent MRO services firm. The acquisition, valued at Rs 400 crore, was announced on Monday and involves an 85.8% share purchase agreement.

Air Works, which operates in 35 cities and employs over 1,300 personnel, is known for its extensive expertise in maintaining fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. The deal positions Adani to further solidify its role in India's defence MRO sector, paving the way for future growth in civil aviation services.

This strategic acquisition aligns with the Indian aviation industry's transformation, highlighted by its position as the world's third-largest aviation market. Adani's move dovetails with the government's vision of widespread connectivity, presenting unprecedented opportunities in aviation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)