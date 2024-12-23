Left Menu

Adani's Strategic Leap: Acquiring Air Works to Boost MRO Services

Adani Group has announced the acquisition of Air Works, a leading aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services firm, for Rs 400 crore. This move enhances Adani's MRO capabilities in both civil and defense aviation sectors, aligning with India's aviation industry growth and government vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:52 IST
Adani's Strategic Leap: Acquiring Air Works to Boost MRO Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group has taken a significant step in expanding its aviation services by acquiring Air Works, India's prominent MRO services firm. The acquisition, valued at Rs 400 crore, was announced on Monday and involves an 85.8% share purchase agreement.

Air Works, which operates in 35 cities and employs over 1,300 personnel, is known for its extensive expertise in maintaining fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. The deal positions Adani to further solidify its role in India's defence MRO sector, paving the way for future growth in civil aviation services.

This strategic acquisition aligns with the Indian aviation industry's transformation, highlighted by its position as the world's third-largest aviation market. Adani's move dovetails with the government's vision of widespread connectivity, presenting unprecedented opportunities in aviation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024