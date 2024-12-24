Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Ties: A Blend of Culture, Economy, and Innovation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, Kotaro Nagasaki, to enhance bilateral economic and cultural ties. An MoU was signed for industrial cooperation and vocational education. The collaboration focuses on shared democratic values, economic growth, and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Japan's Yamanashi Province Governor Kotaro Nagasaki at his residence to strengthen international cooperation amidst global conflicts. Citing the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Buddha's teachings, Adityanath emphasized the importance of peace and unity.

An MoU was inked between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Province to foster industrial cooperation, tourism, and vocational education. This agreement highlights strategic collaborations based on shared democratic values, with significant support from Japan during the Global Investors Summit 2023.

Uttar Pradesh is gaining recognition as an 'expressway state' and a hub for mobile manufacturing and data centers. Around 1,400 Japanese companies are active in India, contributing to a robust economic partnership with a bilateral trade of USD 22.854 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

