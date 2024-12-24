Left Menu

Women Drive Workforce Shift: A Historic Rise in Job Applications

A recent report by Apna.co highlights a significant rise in job applications from women in India, with a 20% increase from 2023 to 2024. Women played a crucial role, accounting for 2.8 crore of the total seven crore applications, showcasing their growing participation in diverse sectors.

Updated: 24-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking shift within India's job market, women accounted for a remarkable 2.8 crore out of a total seven crore job applications filed in 2024, marking a 20% increase from the previous year, a new report suggests.

The analysis, presented by job platform Apna.co in their 'India at Work 2024' study, underscores women’s significant contribution to workforce participation, especially in Tier 1 cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, which led with 1.52 crore applications. Smaller urban centers also saw a rise, adding 1.28 crore applications total.

The report also highlighted a 28% rise in median salaries for women and a 32% increase in applications for senior roles, indicating women's growing impact across various industries, including healthcare, retail, and even logistics and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

