Left Menu

Surging Demand: India's Office Space Market Thrives

India's office space demand surged in 2023, with gross leasing reaching 66.4 million square feet across major cities, marking a 14% rise. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai showed significant growth, while Chennai and Delhi-NCR saw declines. The demand was largely driven by technology, engineering, and financial services sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:44 IST
Surging Demand: India's Office Space Market Thrives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's office space demand reached record levels this year, with a remarkable 14% increase in gross leasing to 66.4 million square feet across six major cities, as per data from Colliers India.

Bengaluru led the surge with a 39% rise, hitting 21.7 million square feet, while Hyderabad and Mumbai also saw substantial growth. In contrast, Chennai and Delhi-NCR faced declines in leasing activity.

Fueled primarily by technology, engineering, manufacturing, and financial services sectors, the demand for office space is expected to stabilize at elevated levels in the coming years, with annual uptake potentially exceeding 60 million square feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024