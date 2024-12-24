Left Menu

Assam Leads the Way: A Significant Drop in Road Accident Fatalities

Assam has become the only major state in India to report a decline in road accident fatalities, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state government is focusing on road safety through public awareness initiatives and strict enforcement of transport rules to ensure continued safety.

Updated: 24-12-2024 17:49 IST
Assam Leads the Way: A Significant Drop in Road Accident Fatalities
Assam has taken the lead as the sole major state in India to record a drop in road accident fatalities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on Tuesday. The reduction is attributed to the state's relentless focus on road safety.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing road safety through public outreach programs and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations. He appealed to citizens for their cooperation in maintaining this positive trend, especially with a crucial period extending until January.

Plans are underway for increased monitoring and enforcement of safety measures, including the 'No Drink and Drive' rule, particularly after 10 pm in areas like Guwahati. Additional initiatives, such as improved infrastructure and public awareness campaigns, are being prioritized to maintain and further the reduction in road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

