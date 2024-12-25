Left Menu

Donning Santa Claus attire, cops urge people to follow rules

In a festive initiative, Antop Hill traffic police in the city on Wednesday conducted a special Christmas-themed awareness drive at key junctions in the area.Instead of imposing fines on traffic rules violators, the team led by senior inspector P I Patil used the holiday spirit to promote road safety.

Donning Santa Claus attire, cops urge people to follow rules
Instead of imposing fines on traffic rules violators, the team led by senior inspector P I Patil used the holiday spirit to promote road safety. Dressed as Santa Claus, cops distributed free keychains to car drivers, motorbike riders, BEST bus drivers and taxi operators who were found breaking traffic rules. The drive emphasized the message that adhering to road safety rules is a gift not only to oneself but to the entire community.

''We did not penalize traffic norms violators today due to Christmas. But our officers, holding placards in their hands, stood at various locations and conveyed the message that one should follow traffic norms. We wanted to give a positive message,'' said inspector Patil.

DCP (South-traffic) Pradnya Jedge said the initiative was implemented at 41 traffic checkpoints and 200 junctions. ''The main objective of this initiative is not just to enforce the rules, but make every citizen aware of road safety and responsibility. Christmas is not just a festival of joy, it is a festival of responsibility. Keeping the roads safe is our collective responsibility. Let's all resolve to follow traffic rules this Christmas and make Mumbai's roads safer,'' she said.

