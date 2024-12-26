Left Menu

Market Mania: Over 3.5 Million New Investors Join in November

Despite volatility, 35 lakh new investors entered stock markets in November, raising total to 10.85 crore. Maharashtra leads with 1.8 crore investors, while Uttar Pradesh sees significant growth. Smaller states like Bihar and Assam show rising retail interest, as NSE reports a milestone surge.

Representative Image (Photo/NSE). Image Credit: ANI
In a show of enduring enthusiasm, over 3.5 million new investors have entered Indian stock markets this November, despite ongoing volatility. This surge brings the total number of investors to a staggering 10.85 crore, up from 10.5 crore in October, according to a recent report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report highlighted key milestones, with retail interest propelling investor numbers past significant marks: nine crore in February, 10 crore in August, and currently at 10.85 crore. The number of accounts, from which these investors trade (UCCs), has nearly reached 21 crore. Previously, in August, the NSE had announced crossing the 10-crore threshold.

Maharashtra maintains its lead with 1.8 crore registered investors, although its share has reduced from 20% in FY15 to 16.5% in November 2024. Uttar Pradesh continues its upward trajectory, reaching 1.2 crore investors, up from 6.9% in FY15 to 11.3% of the total investor base. Close followers include Gujarat, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, contributing to nearly half the national investor count. Notably, smaller states like Bihar and Assam are driving increased retail participation, elevating their share to 27% from 23% in FY20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

