Pride of Nation Awards 2024: Honoring India's Finest Achievers

The Pride of Nation Awards 2024, hosted by Asia Today, celebrated exceptional individuals across various fields. Distinguished guests honored achievers in categories such as Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, and Business. This prestigious event aims to inspire and motivate excellence within the global Indian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:43 IST
Pride of Nation Awards 2024: Honoring India's Finest Achievers
Pride of Nation Award 2024 . Image Credit: ANI
The 'Pride of Nation Awards 2024' took center stage in Hyderabad as Asia Today organized an event to celebrate commendable achievements among Indians across a spectrum of sectors, from Art & Entertainment to Business and Social Work. The awards ceremony was attended by prominent figures including the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, and other esteemed politicians.

Honorees recognized for their achievements included sports figures like Padma N. Mukesh Kumar in Hockey and Padma Dr. Srikanth Kidambi in Badminton, alongside celebrated professionals like Dr. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti in Medicine and Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan in Joint Replacement Surgery. Institutions like Remo International College and Sree Manju Hospitals also earned accolades for their contributions to respective fields.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauded the awardees for their commitment to excellence and for contributing to national growth, resonating with the spirit of Swami Vivekananda's teachings. The event underscored a vision of inspiring excellence and honoring role models within the global Indian community, as articulated by P.K. Choudhary, President of Asia Today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

