Global Harmony Awaits at Maitri Mahotsav: An Invitation to Transform

MaitriBodh Parivaar is hosting the Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival on December 27, 2024, in Karjat, Maharashtra. Celebrating unity and spiritual empowerment, the event aims to bring about transformation through initiatives in rural development, environmental care, and mental well-being. Attendees will engage in spiritual activities and connect with global communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:01 IST
Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organization, is poised to host the Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival, on December 27, 2024, in Karjat, Maharashtra. With an anticipated gathering of thousands, the festival seeks to foster unity, spiritual empowerment, and introduce transformative initiatives for the upcoming year.

Born in 2019, the annual event underscores MaitriBodh Parivaar's commitment to spirituality, social responsibility, and global harmony. Highlights include Maitri Adarsh Gram focused on rural development; Earth Embrace advocating for environmental stewardship, and Chinta-Mukt Bharat, a 2024 mental well-being initiative. This year, diverse groups from rural India, corporations, and global devotees will converge to champion rural growth, ecological care, and spiritual enrichment while hearing from Maitreya Dadashreeji.

The founder, Maitreya Dadashreeji, calls Maitri Mahotsav a celebration of love, life, and transformation. It seeks to strengthen interpersonal connections, inspire spiritual renewal, and urge shared responsibility for global peace and well-being. The festival encompasses spiritual talks, meditation, and cultural events, highlighting MaitriBodh Parivaar's achievements and offering networking with global thought leaders and spiritual aspirants aiming for a sustainable, empowered future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

