The Learning Space: Revolutionizing Early Education in Noida

The Learning Space in Noida redefines early education with a unique, non-tech approach that emphasizes real-world experiences, creativity, and personal connection. Founded by Vikram Kesarwani, this premium school focuses on nurturing holistic development in young learners by integrating diverse learning spaces and low student-to-teacher ratios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:05 IST
The Learning Space School Campus. Image Credit: ANI
The Learning Space in Noida, founded in 2021, is pioneering a new approach to kindergarten education that minimizes technology's role. This innovative school focuses on nurturing young minds through personal interaction, creativity, and exploration, rather than relying on gadgets and screens for learning.

Designed by Vikram Kesarwani, a veteran in educational administration and finance, the school stands out for its commitment to non-tech learning strategies. The Learning Space offers diverse environments such as an outdoor musical garden, a traffic training park, and an art and innovation lab, creating a stimulating setting for intellectual and emotional growth.

With a mission to foster inquisitiveness and real-world skills, the school maintains a low student-to-teacher ratio, ensuring personalized attention. This visionary institution is dedicated to building confident and emotionally balanced learners who are eager to explore the world, establishing a new benchmark for early childhood education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

