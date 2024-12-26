India's Manufacturing Golden Age: A New Dawn

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran envisions a transformative era for India's economy as global supply chains increasingly favor the country. Emphasizing manufacturing's vital role, he dubbed this phase a 'new manufacturing golden age for India' while addressing Tata Group employees.

Chandrasekaran highlighted the geopolitical shifts that have made Indian manufacturing more resilient, with significant investments in various sectors like semiconductors and electric vehicles. This momentum is expected to create 500,000 new jobs and stimulate substantial indirect employment by 2025.

Reflecting on 2024's challenges, including geopolitical tensions and the passing of Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran remains optimistic about India's economic future, driven by technological advancements, young talent, and strategic investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)