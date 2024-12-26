Left Menu

Groyyo Elevates Nitin Jain to Co-Founder Amid Global Expansion

Groyyo, a B2B manufacturing technology company, has promoted its Managing Director (Exports), Nitin Jain, to co-founder. Jain was instrumental in the company's international expansion, particularly in the UK, EU, Australia, and South Korea. Groyyo is supported by major investors like Tiger Global.

Updated: 26-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:29 IST
In a strategic move, Groyyo, a leading B2B manufacturing technology firm, has elevated Nitin Jain to the position of co-founder, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

Jain, who has been integral to Groyyo's team since its inception, has been a driving force behind the company's focus on international markets, notably the UK, EU, Australia, and South Korea, helping secure key clients such as Next, John Lewis, and Mango.

Subin Mitra, CEO of Groyyo, emphasized Jain's crucial role in expanding the company's export order book while also hinting at the potential to explore new markets. Groyyo, founded in 2021 and backed by investors including Tiger Global, recently secured USD 5.5 million in venture debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

