Veekayem Fashion's Remarkable Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, based in Mumbai, showed a 20% profit increase in the first half of the financial year. Despite a 17.9% drop in revenue, the company's net profit reached Rs. 296.67 lakh. Their strategic growth continues amid challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:04 IST
Veekayem Fashion Reports 20 Percent Profit Growth in H1 FY 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited reported a noteworthy 20% growth in net profit for the first half of the financial year, despite a 17.9% decline in revenue. The company's net profit soared to Rs. 296.67 lakh in the six months ending September 2024, a significant leap from Rs. 247.57 lakh in the same period last year.

Krishankant Gupta, Managing Director of Veekayem, expressed satisfaction with the financial performance amid tough market conditions. "We are well-positioned to build on our success in the upcoming quarters," he stated, underscoring the company's resilience and strategic planning.

Established in 1985, Veekayem continues to lead the textile industry, dealing in diverse products such as shirtings, suitings, and garments. Their stock currently trades at Rs. 224.90, with notable collaborations with brands like Indian Terrain and Raymond enhancing their market standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

