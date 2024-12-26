Left Menu

Track Work Pressure Investigated After Tragic Suicide: A Railway Crisis

The Eastern Railway zone is probing whether work pressure led to the suicide of track maintainer Mrityunjay Jha in the Asansol division. Allegations of denied medical leave and a manpower shortage have surfaced, sparking demands for investigation and safety improvements, including the implementation of Rakshak devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Railway has launched an investigation to determine if excessive work pressure contributed to the suicide of Mrityunjay Jha, a track maintainer in West Bengal's Asansol division, officials confirmed.

Jha, 46, allegedly took his own life after being denied medical leave due to a manpower shortage, claims the All India Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU). The union insists that this pressure is a pervasive issue for railway workers.

AIRTU advocates for the urgent adoption of the Rakshak safety device, arguing that its efficacy in preventing accidents was proven in a 2018 pilot. They criticize the Railway Board's avoidance of the technology due to costs, seeking changes to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

