Track Work Pressure Investigated After Tragic Suicide: A Railway Crisis

The Eastern Railway has launched an investigation to determine if excessive work pressure contributed to the suicide of Mrityunjay Jha, a track maintainer in West Bengal's Asansol division, officials confirmed.

Jha, 46, allegedly took his own life after being denied medical leave due to a manpower shortage, claims the All India Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU). The union insists that this pressure is a pervasive issue for railway workers.

AIRTU advocates for the urgent adoption of the Rakshak safety device, arguing that its efficacy in preventing accidents was proven in a 2018 pilot. They criticize the Railway Board's avoidance of the technology due to costs, seeking changes to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)