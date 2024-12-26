Track Work Pressure Investigated After Tragic Suicide: A Railway Crisis
The Eastern Railway zone is probing whether work pressure led to the suicide of track maintainer Mrityunjay Jha in the Asansol division. Allegations of denied medical leave and a manpower shortage have surfaced, sparking demands for investigation and safety improvements, including the implementation of Rakshak devices.
- Country:
- India
The Eastern Railway has launched an investigation to determine if excessive work pressure contributed to the suicide of Mrityunjay Jha, a track maintainer in West Bengal's Asansol division, officials confirmed.
Jha, 46, allegedly took his own life after being denied medical leave due to a manpower shortage, claims the All India Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU). The union insists that this pressure is a pervasive issue for railway workers.
AIRTU advocates for the urgent adoption of the Rakshak safety device, arguing that its efficacy in preventing accidents was proven in a 2018 pilot. They criticize the Railway Board's avoidance of the technology due to costs, seeking changes to prevent further tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)