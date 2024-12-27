An Azerbaijan Airlines plane set off from Baku towards Grozny, only to face an emergency that led it to crash in Kazakhstan, killing 38. Investigators suggest that Russian air defenses may have downed the flight.

Amid rising tensions, the aircraft's diversion was marked by heavy electronic jamming over Russian airspace, reportedly impacting its navigation. Sources indicate the involvement of Russia's Pantsir-S air defense systems.

While Azerbaijan demands clarity from Moscow, international scrutiny grows, particularly concerning Russia's military tactics in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The incident highlights potential missteps or communication failures in war-affected airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)