Manmohan Singh: The Legacy of India's Economic Visionary

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his lifelong commitment to the nation's welfare and economic progress. Hazare recalled his own movement against corruption during Singh's tenure and acknowledged the late leader's prompt decision-making efforts concerning the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act.

Speaking in his native village in Maharashtra, Hazare highlighted Singh's significant role in reshaping India's economic landscape, attributing the country's growth trajectory to Singh's visionary policies. Hazare emphasized that although Singh has left the physical world, his impact on society will endure through the memories and legacies he established.

Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The architect of India's economic transformation is remembered for steering the nation toward becoming a global powerhouse. He was 92 years old.

