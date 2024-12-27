Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: The Legacy of India's Economic Visionary

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare mourns the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting Singh's contribution to the nation's economic development and his dedication to addressing corruption. Singh, known for guiding India towards economic growth, passed away at the age of 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:15 IST
Manmohan Singh: The Legacy of India's Economic Visionary
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his lifelong commitment to the nation's welfare and economic progress. Hazare recalled his own movement against corruption during Singh's tenure and acknowledged the late leader's prompt decision-making efforts concerning the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act.

Speaking in his native village in Maharashtra, Hazare highlighted Singh's significant role in reshaping India's economic landscape, attributing the country's growth trajectory to Singh's visionary policies. Hazare emphasized that although Singh has left the physical world, his impact on society will endure through the memories and legacies he established.

Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The architect of India's economic transformation is remembered for steering the nation toward becoming a global powerhouse. He was 92 years old.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024