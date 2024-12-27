An Azerbaijan Airlines flight, designated J2-8243, tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 fatalities, according to eyewitness accounts gathered by Reuters.

Survivors recounted hearing a loud detonation before the catastrophe. They described how the plane seemed damaged, sparking fear and confusion among passengers. Further investigations hint at the involvement of Russian air defenses, ostensibly striking the flight in error.

The incident draws attention to escalating risks for civil aviation close to conflict zones, especially during ongoing drone warfare, as seen in the proximity to Ukrainian drone operations targeting Russian territories.

