Zepto's Midnight Munchies Marathon: The Quick Delivery Revolution
Zepto, based in Mumbai, delivered around 20 million snack packets between midnight and 4 AM in 2024. The year also saw Zepto making a 25-second delivery, highlighting consumer behaviors across India. Zepto significantly increased its revenue to Rs 4,454 crore and raised USD 350 million in November 2024.
- Country:
- India
In a bustling year for snack delivery, Mumbai-based startup Zepto delivered approximately 20 million packets of snacks between midnight and 4 AM in 2024. This included 3.15 million orders from Mumbai alone, a city known for its night-time vibrancy.
The company made headlines with its fastest delivery timed at just 25 seconds, reflecting intriguing consumer patterns in India's urban landscapes. Bangaloreans showed a fondness for self-care with 28,000 massagers, while Delhiites favored 1.2 million packets of Lay's Magic Masala chips.
Furthermore, Zepto raised USD 350 million in late 2024, marking a significant fundraising milestone in India's startup scene, and increased revenue to Rs 4,454 crore, enhancing its financial position despite reducing losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in FY24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
