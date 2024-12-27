Left Menu

Zepto's Midnight Munchies Marathon: The Quick Delivery Revolution

Zepto, based in Mumbai, delivered around 20 million snack packets between midnight and 4 AM in 2024. The year also saw Zepto making a 25-second delivery, highlighting consumer behaviors across India. Zepto significantly increased its revenue to Rs 4,454 crore and raised USD 350 million in November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:38 IST
Zepto's Midnight Munchies Marathon: The Quick Delivery Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bustling year for snack delivery, Mumbai-based startup Zepto delivered approximately 20 million packets of snacks between midnight and 4 AM in 2024. This included 3.15 million orders from Mumbai alone, a city known for its night-time vibrancy.

The company made headlines with its fastest delivery timed at just 25 seconds, reflecting intriguing consumer patterns in India's urban landscapes. Bangaloreans showed a fondness for self-care with 28,000 massagers, while Delhiites favored 1.2 million packets of Lay's Magic Masala chips.

Furthermore, Zepto raised USD 350 million in late 2024, marking a significant fundraising milestone in India's startup scene, and increased revenue to Rs 4,454 crore, enhancing its financial position despite reducing losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in FY24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024