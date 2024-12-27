Left Menu

Maharashtra Revolutionizes Traffic Policing with Radar-Equipped Interceptor Vehicles

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) is set to deploy interceptor vehicles with radar systems to detect multiple traffic violations simultaneously. This initiative is poised to significantly enhance e-challan issuance and improve traffic regulation enforcement in the state with strategic vehicle deployment in high-violation areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:00 IST
The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) is on the verge of transforming traffic law enforcement by deploying interceptor vehicles outfitted with cutting-edge radar systems capable of identifying multiple traffic violations at once, according to officials on Friday.

This pioneering move, a first of its kind for any Indian state, aims to dramatically boost the issuance of electronic challans by the Regional Transport Offices' (RTO) flying squads, therefore enhancing enforcement efficiency. A radar-based system will be mounted on 96 interceptor vehicles, with most of these vehicles already in place and awaiting system installation.

The initiative follows the introduction of 187 AI-powered laser speed gun vehicles financed by the road safety fund earlier this year. These modernized systems will allow for detecting various violations without vehicle stops and are expected to raise e-challan issuance from 10-12 to 800-900 per hour, said Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, targeting issues like speeding, lane cutting, and lack of seat belts.

