Osamu Suzuki: The Architect of Suzuki Motor's Global Journey

Osamu Suzuki, the visionary former leader of Suzuki Motor Corp., has passed away at 94, as announced by the company. Known for his frankness and charm, Suzuki played a pivotal role in making Suzuki a household name globally, especially in the mini-vehicle segment.

Taking the helm in 1978, Suzuki quickly set the company on a path to success, turning local production in India into a major triumph. Under his leadership, Suzuki solidified its market standing, forming alliances with industry giants like General Motors and Volkswagen.

Suzuki's commitment to quality and affordability left a lasting impact, with a particular focus on the Asian markets. His hands-on approach and belief in grassroots insights shaped the company's philosophy. He handed over the reins to his son in 2015 and continued to advise Suzuki Motor Corp. until recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)