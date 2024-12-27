UltraTech Expands Stake Amid Cement Industry Rivalry

UltraTech Cement, a leading cement producer, has announced the acquisition of an 8.69% stake in Meghalaya-based Star Cement. The acquisition, valued at Rs 851 crore, was conducted through a deal with Star Cement's promoters.

This strategic move by UltraTech aims to solidify its position amidst growing competition from Adani Group's Ambuja Cements, a dominant player that's rapidly expanding its capacity.

With several acquisitions under its belt, including India Cements, UltraTech continues its aggressive growth strategy in the cement sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)