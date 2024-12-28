Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Mexico's Gulf Coast

A devastating collision between a bus and a truck occurred on Mexico's Gulf coast, resulting in eight fatalities and 27 injuries. Authorities are investigating the pre-dawn accident, which took place on a highway notorious for sharp curves, near Xalapa, Veracruz. The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Eight people, including three men, four women, and a young girl, were killed in the early morning crash near Xalapa, the capital city of Veracruz state. Authorities report that most victims were passengers on the ADO-line bus.

Twenty-seven individuals sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. Officials did not immediately disclose details on their medical conditions. Investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with attention drawn to the road's notorious sharp curves in the mountainous area.

