Tragic Collision on Mexico's Gulf Coast

A devastating collision between a bus and a truck on Mexico's Gulf coast has resulted in tragic loss of life and multiple injuries.

Eight people, including three men, four women, and a young girl, were killed in the early morning crash near Xalapa, the capital city of Veracruz state. Authorities report that most victims were passengers on the ADO-line bus.

Twenty-seven individuals sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. Officials did not immediately disclose details on their medical conditions. Investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with attention drawn to the road's notorious sharp curves in the mountainous area.

(With inputs from agencies.)