Regular flights between Ashgabat and Moscow are set to be suspended for a month starting December 30, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency. The suspension comes in the wake of an Azerbaijan Airlines jet crash in Kazakhstan.

The passenger aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The crash occurred after the jet was diverted from southern Russia, an area where Moscow frequently employs air defense systems against Ukrainian drones.

This development is expected to disrupt air travel between the two cities, highlighting growing concerns over aviation safety and regional security. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

