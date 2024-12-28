Left Menu

India Post's Path to Profitability by 2029

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks financial support from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make the Department of Posts profitable by 2029. Aimed at transforming it into a logistics company, the plan focuses on capital expenditure for infrastructure, process automation, customer acquisition, and expansion in mail and parcel services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:09 IST
Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is pushing for funds from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to transform the Department of Posts into a profitable logistics company by 2029.

Following a meeting in New Delhi, Scindia's team outlined their capital expenditure demands aimed at infrastructure development, automation, and expanding market share in mail and parcel services. Scindia emphasized the importance of operational efficiency and customer acquisition in this ambitious overhaul.

In his second tenure at the Communications Ministry, Scindia assured that India Post, with increased revenue and market strength, will globally compete by 2028-29, banking on learning global best practices and launching appealing B2B and B2C services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

