MITRA: Catalyzing Maharashtra's Leap into Priority Sectors

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has charged the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) with the task of guiding the state's priority sectors to maintain its national leadership status.

In a meeting at Mumbai's Sahyadri Guest House, he identified critical areas such as mining, solar energy initiatives, and bio-fuel projects as key focus areas for development.

Fadnavis underscored the importance of integrated scheme benefits across agriculture and allied departments to support farmers. He also advocated for measures to reduce fiscal deficits and enhance asset utilization, while reviewing the state's projects and international initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)