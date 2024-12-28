Left Menu

MITRA: Catalyzing Maharashtra's Leap into Priority Sectors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the role of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) in enhancing priority sectors during a meeting. Highlighted sectors include mining, solar energy, and bio-fuel. The focus is on integrated benefits across departments to empower farmers economically and socially, alongside fiscal consolidation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:06 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has charged the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) with the task of guiding the state's priority sectors to maintain its national leadership status.

In a meeting at Mumbai's Sahyadri Guest House, he identified critical areas such as mining, solar energy initiatives, and bio-fuel projects as key focus areas for development.

Fadnavis underscored the importance of integrated scheme benefits across agriculture and allied departments to support farmers. He also advocated for measures to reduce fiscal deficits and enhance asset utilization, while reviewing the state's projects and international initiatives.

