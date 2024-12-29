Tragedy on the Runway: Fatal Plane Fire in South Korea

A tragic incident occurred at a South Korean airport when a Jeju Air plane caught fire after skidding off the runway in Muan. Emergency officials confirmed the fatalities of at least 28 onboard as rescue efforts continue.

The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, veered off the runway and collided with a fence following a suspected landing gear malfunction. Emergency rescue teams, including 32 fire trucks and several helicopters, were deployed to manage the situation.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, as local media aired haunting images of the flaming wreckage with black smoke billowing from the site. Officials stressed the urgency of the rescue operations, prioritizing the safety of all passengers and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)