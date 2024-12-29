Left Menu

Tragedy on the Runway: Fatal Plane Fire in South Korea

A Jeju Air plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway in Muan, South Korea, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 passengers. Emergency officials reported a malfunction with the landing gear, and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic incident occurred at a South Korean airport when a Jeju Air plane caught fire after skidding off the runway in Muan. Emergency officials confirmed the fatalities of at least 28 onboard as rescue efforts continue.

The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, veered off the runway and collided with a fence following a suspected landing gear malfunction. Emergency rescue teams, including 32 fire trucks and several helicopters, were deployed to manage the situation.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, as local media aired haunting images of the flaming wreckage with black smoke billowing from the site. Officials stressed the urgency of the rescue operations, prioritizing the safety of all passengers and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

