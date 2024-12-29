Jeju Air Tragedy: CEO's Apology and Support Commitment
Following a tragic plane crash that claimed at least 85 lives, Jeju Air's CEO, Kim E-bae, offered an apology to the victims' families. In a media briefing, he emphasized that supporting the bereaved remains the airline's primary objective during this difficult time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:49 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
In a heartfelt gesture, Jeju Air's CEO, Kim E-bae, expressed deep regret and offered a public apology following the devastating plane crash on Sunday that resulted in the deaths of at least 85 individuals.
During a concise media briefing, Kim E-bae stated that the airline's immediate focus is on providing support and assistance to the families affected by the tragedy.
The CEO reassured the public that Jeju Air is committed to prioritizing the needs of the bereaved and is working diligently to offer them the necessary aid and comfort during this challenging period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Pursued: Chargesheets Filed Against Militancy Supporters in Doda
Cong did not follow its own constitution, made Nehru the leader when state units had supported Sardar Patel: PM Modi.
Rajiv Gandhi dealt big blow to Constitution by overturning SC relief to Shah Bano, supported extremist forces: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Allu Arjun Released on Interim Bail amid Industry Support, Tragic Incident Unfolds
Superstar Allu Arjun Speaks Out After Jail Release Amid Industry Support