Jeju Air Tragedy: CEO's Apology and Support Commitment

Following a tragic plane crash that claimed at least 85 lives, Jeju Air's CEO, Kim E-bae, offered an apology to the victims' families. In a media briefing, he emphasized that supporting the bereaved remains the airline's primary objective during this difficult time.

  • Korea Rep

In a heartfelt gesture, Jeju Air's CEO, Kim E-bae, expressed deep regret and offered a public apology following the devastating plane crash on Sunday that resulted in the deaths of at least 85 individuals.

During a concise media briefing, Kim E-bae stated that the airline's immediate focus is on providing support and assistance to the families affected by the tragedy.

The CEO reassured the public that Jeju Air is committed to prioritizing the needs of the bereaved and is working diligently to offer them the necessary aid and comfort during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

