Left Menu

Tragic Morning Collision on NH-19 Claims Lives

A tragic collision between a tractor and a loading truck on NH-19 near Chhata Sugar Mill resulted in three deaths and one severe injury, police reported. A speeding canter collided with a brick-laden tractor trolley early Sunday, leading to fatalities and a critically injured survivor at KD Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:24 IST
Tragic Morning Collision on NH-19 Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on NH-19 in front of Chhata Sugar Mill claimed three lives early Sunday morning, police confirmed. A speeding canter attempting to overtake collided with a brick-laden tractor trolley, resulting in this unfortunate incident.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Tyagi of Chhata Kotwali stated that while one victim died instantly, two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to KD Medical College. The canter driver, along with two other victims, was on route to Mathura when the mishap occurred.

The deceased include Puran Singh and Prince, who were transported to the hospital but could not survive. A critically injured Dharmendra Yadav remains under care. Umesh, the only fatality at the scene, has been reported, while further details about the victims' ages are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024