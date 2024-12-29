Tragic Morning Collision on NH-19 Claims Lives

A tragic accident on NH-19 in front of Chhata Sugar Mill claimed three lives early Sunday morning, police confirmed. A speeding canter attempting to overtake collided with a brick-laden tractor trolley, resulting in this unfortunate incident.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Tyagi of Chhata Kotwali stated that while one victim died instantly, two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to KD Medical College. The canter driver, along with two other victims, was on route to Mathura when the mishap occurred.

The deceased include Puran Singh and Prince, who were transported to the hospital but could not survive. A critically injured Dharmendra Yadav remains under care. Umesh, the only fatality at the scene, has been reported, while further details about the victims' ages are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)