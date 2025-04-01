Left Menu

Revamping Connectivity: A New Era for Mathura-Vrindavan Tourism

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad's Rs 1,645 crore project links the Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Agra Highway in Mathura. The project aims to enhance tourism infrastructure with a new road and bridge, promoting seamless travel to Mathura-Vrindavan and boosting local tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:17 IST
Revamping Connectivity: A New Era for Mathura-Vrindavan Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has launched a significant infrastructure initiative by approving a Rs 1,645 crore project to connect the Yamuna Expressway and the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura. This strategic move is poised to enhance road connectivity and tourism in the region, officials announced.

The National Highways Authority of India will soon begin land acquisition for the new road, marking the commencement of the first phase of this ambitious project. Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of the Parishad and Vice Chairman of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, detailed plans for a 15-km six-lane road that includes a bridge over the Yamuna River.

This development is expected to significantly ease travel for pilgrims and tourists headed to Vrindavan from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and beyond. With additional infrastructure like a multi-level parking facility and a proposed corridor for the Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura-Vrindavan aims to establish itself as a major tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025