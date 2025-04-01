Revamping Connectivity: A New Era for Mathura-Vrindavan Tourism

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has launched a significant infrastructure initiative by approving a Rs 1,645 crore project to connect the Yamuna Expressway and the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura. This strategic move is poised to enhance road connectivity and tourism in the region, officials announced.

The National Highways Authority of India will soon begin land acquisition for the new road, marking the commencement of the first phase of this ambitious project. Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of the Parishad and Vice Chairman of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, detailed plans for a 15-km six-lane road that includes a bridge over the Yamuna River.

This development is expected to significantly ease travel for pilgrims and tourists headed to Vrindavan from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and beyond. With additional infrastructure like a multi-level parking facility and a proposed corridor for the Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura-Vrindavan aims to establish itself as a major tourism hub.

