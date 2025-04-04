Reflecting Roots: Manoj Kumar’s Ancestral Connection to Mathura

The passing of veteran actor Manoj Kumar has brought to light his profound ancestral connections to Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Kumar, who passed away in Mumbai, disclosed these ties during a cultural festival in Vrindavan over 15 years ago.

Kumar's ancestors hailed from the Mant area of Mathura before migrating to Abbottabad 700 years ago. The actor had shared these details during the 'Sangeet Shiromani Swami Haridas Music and Dance Festival', recalling how one branch of his family remained connected to Vrindavan.

Goswami, a local organizer, highlighted the actor's roots in the Saraswat Brahmin community, emphasizing the historical significance of Kumar's lineage. The revelation of his heritage surprised many, showcasing Kumar's pride in his Mathura origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)