Left Menu

Reflecting Roots: Manoj Kumar’s Ancestral Connection to Mathura

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away recently in Mumbai, was deeply connected to Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. His ancestral roots trace back to Mathura's Mant area, from where his family migrated to Abbottabad 700 years ago. Kumar, known for his illustrious film career, revealed this during a cultural festival in Vrindavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:37 IST
Reflecting Roots: Manoj Kumar’s Ancestral Connection to Mathura
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The passing of veteran actor Manoj Kumar has brought to light his profound ancestral connections to Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Kumar, who passed away in Mumbai, disclosed these ties during a cultural festival in Vrindavan over 15 years ago.

Kumar's ancestors hailed from the Mant area of Mathura before migrating to Abbottabad 700 years ago. The actor had shared these details during the 'Sangeet Shiromani Swami Haridas Music and Dance Festival', recalling how one branch of his family remained connected to Vrindavan.

Goswami, a local organizer, highlighted the actor's roots in the Saraswat Brahmin community, emphasizing the historical significance of Kumar's lineage. The revelation of his heritage surprised many, showcasing Kumar's pride in his Mathura origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025