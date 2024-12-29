Left Menu

India's Move to Shield Domestic Industry: Anti-Dumping Duty on PVC Paste Resin

India's commerce ministry suggests imposing an anti-dumping duty on PVC paste resin imports from six countries, including China, to protect domestic industry. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies finds that products were sold below normal value, harming Indian producers. This aims to ensure fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of Commerce has proposed an anti-dumping duty of up to $707 per tonne on imported PVC paste resin from six countries, including China. This decision seeks to defend local producers of artificial leather and technical textiles from unfair competition.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies, a branch of the ministry, found that certain exporters sold 'Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin' below the standard market value. Countries implicated in this practice include China, Korea, Malaysia, Norway, Taiwan, and Thailand.

As these imports have reportedly caused substantial harm to domestic industries, the DGTR has recommended anti-dumping duties between $89 and $707 per tonne. The finance ministry will make the final call on these proposed measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

