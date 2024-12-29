Traffic Chaos: Cement Bulker Crash on Nashik-Mumbai Highway
Two individuals were injured in an accident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway involving two heavy vehicles. The incident caused significant traffic delays. The cement bulker struck a stationary truck, injuring the driver and helper. Authorities worked to clear the road, and the cause is under investigation.
In a significant traffic incident on Sunday, the Nashik-Mumbai highway was disrupted for two hours following a collision between two heavy vehicles in Thane.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:30am when a cement bulker collided with a parked mid-sized truck. The accident left the driver and helper of the cement mixer truck, identified as Mukesh Yadav and Pankaj, seriously injured, authorities reported.
The accident caused extensive damage to both vehicles and resulted in a traffic jam stretching several kilometers. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, working diligently to clear the highway. The cause of the accident is being investigated, with initial findings suggesting a possible loss of control by the bulker's driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
