Dramatic Landing: Air Canada's Brush with Disaster

In a dramatic incident, an Air Canada flight from St John's skidded off the runway and caught fire upon landing at Halifax airport. The aircraft, operated by PAL Airlines, experienced a rough landing that led to chaos.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, as reported by CBC News, and caused the Halifax airport to close temporarily on Saturday night. A passenger recounted the frightening experience, noting a malfunction where one of the plane's tires failed to deploy properly, resulting in the plane tilting and skidding.

Despite the alarming situation, all passengers were evacuated safely and assessed by paramedics within a hangar. The airport has since reopened one of its runways, resuming normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)