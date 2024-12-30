Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Sector Positioned for Dramatic Growth

India's manufacturing sector is set to significantly impact the economy, with its GVA contribution projected to increase from 14% to 21% by 2032. Supported by capital expenditure and strategic initiatives like the PLI scheme, manufacturing is crucial to India's goal of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy by 2034.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:11 IST
India's Manufacturing Sector Positioned for Dramatic Growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's manufacturing sector is on the brink of substantial growth, poised to raise its contribution to the Gross Value Added (GVA) from 14% currently to 21% by 2032, according to a Sharekhan report.

The sector's incremental contribution is expected to surpass 32%, underscoring its pivotal role in transforming India's economy, aiming to reach a USD 10 trillion milestone by 2034. This growth is propelled by robust capital expenditures from both the government and corporations.

Key drivers of this growth include increased infrastructure spending on ports, railways, and other critical areas, as well as the government's Production-Linked Incentive scheme which incentivizes manufacturers through a performance-driven approach. These strategies are expected to firmly establish India as a manufacturing powerhouse on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024