Left Menu

Fabtech Technologies Launches IPO to Fuel Cleanroom Innovations

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited, specializing in pharma, healthcare, and biotech solutions, is launching its IPO on January 3, 2025, aiming to raise Rs 27.74 crores. The funds will support strategic growth, including acquisitions and product expansion. The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:18 IST
Fabtech Technologies Launches IPO to Fuel Cleanroom Innovations
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited IPO Opens On January 03, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited, a leader in cleanroom solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors, is set to make a significant move by launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 03, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 27.74 crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO issue consists of 32,64,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, and is priced between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The distribution of shares includes 15,47,200 for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 4,65,600 for Non-Institutional Investors, 10,86,400 for Retail Individual Investors, and up to 1,64,800 for the Market Maker. The proceeds from this IPO will address long-term working capital needs, facilitate the acquisition of Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Private Limited, and cover general corporate purposes.

Company leaders, including Chairman Aasif Ahsan Khan, emphasize that this IPO represents a transformative phase in Fabtech's growth trajectory. With nearly three decades of engineering excellence, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and enhance its leadership in the industry. Key figures like Tushar Ashar of Vivro Financial Services highlight the significant expansion in the cleanroom industry, driven by higher demands for quality standards and contamination control. Fabtech's strategic emphasis on innovation will solidify its market position and offer substantial long-term value for customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025