Fabtech Technologies Launches IPO to Fuel Cleanroom Innovations

Mumbai, India: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited, a leader in cleanroom solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors, is set to make a significant move by launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 03, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 27.74 crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO issue consists of 32,64,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, and is priced between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The distribution of shares includes 15,47,200 for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 4,65,600 for Non-Institutional Investors, 10,86,400 for Retail Individual Investors, and up to 1,64,800 for the Market Maker. The proceeds from this IPO will address long-term working capital needs, facilitate the acquisition of Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Private Limited, and cover general corporate purposes.

Company leaders, including Chairman Aasif Ahsan Khan, emphasize that this IPO represents a transformative phase in Fabtech's growth trajectory. With nearly three decades of engineering excellence, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and enhance its leadership in the industry. Key figures like Tushar Ashar of Vivro Financial Services highlight the significant expansion in the cleanroom industry, driven by higher demands for quality standards and contamination control. Fabtech's strategic emphasis on innovation will solidify its market position and offer substantial long-term value for customers.

