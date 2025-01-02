Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Investigations Unfold in South Korea's Worst Aviation Disaster

Investigations are underway after a devastating plane crash in South Korea killed 179 people. Authorities are focusing on runway design issues and potential pilot error. South Korean police have raided Jeju Air and Muan International Airport as part of the probe, with international aviation bodies also involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:40 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Investigations Unfold in South Korea's Worst Aviation Disaster

In a tragic air disaster, 179 people lost their lives when Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed in South Korea. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, belly-landed at Muan International Airport, overshot the runway, and exploded into flames upon hitting an embankment.

The deadly crash has prompted a rigorous investigation involving South Korean authorities, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and Boeing. Key focus areas include the rigid structure of the embankment and potential pilot errors. Authorities recently raided Jeju Air and the Muan airport operator, seeking operational documents.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized the importance of reviewing the Boeing 737-800 fleet for safety issues and pledged support to victims' families. The investigation is also scrutinizing the aircraft's damaged flight data recorder and cockpit voice recordings for crucial insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025