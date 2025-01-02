Tragedy in the Skies: Investigations Unfold in South Korea's Worst Aviation Disaster

In a tragic air disaster, 179 people lost their lives when Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed in South Korea. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, belly-landed at Muan International Airport, overshot the runway, and exploded into flames upon hitting an embankment.

The deadly crash has prompted a rigorous investigation involving South Korean authorities, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and Boeing. Key focus areas include the rigid structure of the embankment and potential pilot errors. Authorities recently raided Jeju Air and the Muan airport operator, seeking operational documents.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized the importance of reviewing the Boeing 737-800 fleet for safety issues and pledged support to victims' families. The investigation is also scrutinizing the aircraft's damaged flight data recorder and cockpit voice recordings for crucial insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)