TVS Motor Company's Remarkable December Sales Surge
TVS Motor Company reported a significant boost in December sales, with overall units increasing by 7%. The rise was driven by an 8% uptick in two-wheeler sales and a notable 79% jump in electric vehicle sales. However, three-wheeler sales experienced a decline.
02-01-2025
TVS Motor Company announced a 7% increase in total sales for December, with figures rising to 3,21,687 units compared to 3,01,898 units in the previous year.
The company highlighted an 8% rise in two-wheeler sales, reaching 3,12,002 units, while domestic sales saw a slight increase to 2,15,075 units.
Noteworthy was the 79% surge in electric vehicle sales, totaling 20,171 units. Despite this success, three-wheeler sales fell to 9,685 units. Exports, however, achieved a 22% growth, reaching 1,04,393 units.
(With inputs from agencies.)
