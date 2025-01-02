Left Menu

TVS Motor Company's Remarkable December Sales Surge

TVS Motor Company reported a significant boost in December sales, with overall units increasing by 7%. The rise was driven by an 8% uptick in two-wheeler sales and a notable 79% jump in electric vehicle sales. However, three-wheeler sales experienced a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:08 IST
TVS Motor Company's Remarkable December Sales Surge
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company announced a 7% increase in total sales for December, with figures rising to 3,21,687 units compared to 3,01,898 units in the previous year.

The company highlighted an 8% rise in two-wheeler sales, reaching 3,12,002 units, while domestic sales saw a slight increase to 2,15,075 units.

Noteworthy was the 79% surge in electric vehicle sales, totaling 20,171 units. Despite this success, three-wheeler sales fell to 9,685 units. Exports, however, achieved a 22% growth, reaching 1,04,393 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025