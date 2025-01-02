TVS Motor Company's Remarkable December Sales Surge

TVS Motor Company announced a 7% increase in total sales for December, with figures rising to 3,21,687 units compared to 3,01,898 units in the previous year.

The company highlighted an 8% rise in two-wheeler sales, reaching 3,12,002 units, while domestic sales saw a slight increase to 2,15,075 units.

Noteworthy was the 79% surge in electric vehicle sales, totaling 20,171 units. Despite this success, three-wheeler sales fell to 9,685 units. Exports, however, achieved a 22% growth, reaching 1,04,393 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)